As We Navigate Life, It Can Be Easy To Get Caught Up In Other People’s Narratives, So Here’s How To Be The Hero Of Your Own Story

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

As we navigate life, it can be easy to get caught up in other people’s narratives and lose sight of our own stories. We can start to feel like mere spectators rather than the main characters of our own lives.

But the truth is that you are the hero of your own story. And you have to start acting like it.

I know this is easier said than done, especially if you are feeling lost or unsure of your path. At the end of the day, though, only you have the power to take control of your own narrative and start living the life you know you deserve.

And if you are ready to take that leap but just don’t know where to get started, you don’t have to worry. Here are a few tips to get you on the right path toward reclaiming your life.

1. Define Your Values And Goals

Every movie or literary hero has a mission and a purpose. So in order to be the hero of your own story, you have to know exactly what you are fighting for.

Take a step back and try to look at your life as a whole. What do you truly value? What gets you excited or makes you angry? What do you really want? Who do you want by your side on this journey?

By figuring out these “big picture” questions, you can align your goals and values with who you are at your core and what you truly desire out of life.

