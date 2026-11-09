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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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What I'm about to share with you is so unbelievably heartbreaking, but it's a danger I never considered, and I've owned dogs all my life, so I think it's important to talk about in case it saves lives.

A woman who goes by @kt.in.tx on TikTok came home three months ago and found her dog, Bella, in her daughter's room, not breathing. She wanted to put what happened out there on social media, but understandably was scared to do so.

Now, she's opening up about pet suffocation in the hopes it can be prevented. It was on August 7th when @kt.in.tx left her house to take her kids to meet their teacher.

When @kt.in.tx returned home, she discovered Bella's head stuck in a bag of chips. As soon as @kt.in.tx walked through the door, Bella wasn't there to greet her. But Bella was 14, and it wasn't unusual for her to do that.

"I came upstairs, and as I walked to my daughter's room, I saw her just lying there. And as I got closer, I saw the chip bag over her head," @kt.in.tx explained in her video.

"I pulled off the bag, and it's something I'll never be able to get out of my head. I immediately started yelling for my husband. I didn't know what to do. I started Googling how to do dog CPR. We had been gone for about an hour."

"But it was too late. I think one of the hardest parts for me is that I saw that chip bag in my daughter's room before I left. And I thought to myself, I need to grab this. We were running late, and I just thought I'll get it later, but later was too late."

It doesn't matter if chip bags are snack-sized or regular-sized; they can still suffocate a dog of any breed, as the bag seals around their head and they can't get it off.

After tragically losing Bella, @kt.in.tx discovered a nonprofit organization called Prevent Pet Suffocation Inc. She says her loved ones were shocked to learn about Bella's passing, as it never crossed their minds that a dog could suffocate in a bag of chips. And honestly, I never thought about it either.

a woman on a couch with her dog and a bowl of chips AnnaStills - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person or dog - pictured above is a woman on a couch with her dog and a bowl of chips

Prevent Pet Suffocation Inc. was founded by Bonnie Harlan after she lost her dog Blue on December 15th, 2011, to a Cheetos chip bag.

According to Prevent Pet Suffocation Inc., there are a couple of steps you can take to keep your own pup safe, such as placing snack bags out of their reach, cutting up chip or other food bags and packages after using them, and eating chips at home in bowls in lieu of the bags.

Additional measures you can follow include checking your house before leaving to make sure your dog hasn't gotten a hold of a chip bag, and not leaving your dog in your car where they can access chip bags.

Unfortunately, @kt.in.tx recently saw a video a man posted about how he just lost his dog to a bag of chips as well, so it occurs more often than we think.

Although @kt.in.tx finds some comfort in how she gave Bella a wonderful, long life, it doesn't change the tragic loss of her best friend.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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