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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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Rebekah (@rebekah_remarkable on TikTok) is sick of hearing about girls who brand themselves as crazy for going through a guy's phone, because she says that doesn't even come close to cutting it.

Crazy is what she did a decade ago with a guy she was seeing. They weren't officially boyfriend and girlfriend yet, but Rebekah was convinced that was the direction they were headed in.

"I thought we were exclusive. We were physically intimate, and we hung out every day. My friends were his friends, his roommates seemed to really like me," Rebekah explained in her video.

"I was honestly playing housewife; ugh, it was a different time. I was cooking for him and cleaning his apartment. I didn't even live there. I was doing the most. And I thought we were together."

Rebekah was constantly with this man and his friends, and they frequently had movie nights together. So she found it odd when this man announced that he was having a guys' night and booked a party bus, but Rebekah wasn't invited.

Rebekah was not happy about this because she didn't understand why she wasn't allowed to tag along. She waited outside the apartment where this man lived until he and all of his friends got on the party bus and drove off.

Earlier in the evening, when Rebekah had hung out with him, she left a window in the apartment unlocked so she could sneak in. She pulled the screen off the window, and after breaking in, she put it back in place so nobody would suspect that she was inside.

Rebekah walked into his room, climbed into his bed, and turned on the TV so she could watch episodes of her favorite show while waiting for him.

She fell fast asleep while watching the show, and she was jolted awake by the sound of the front door opening. Rebekah pressed pause on the TV remote and lay there quietly.

woman sleeping in a bed at night Gorodenkoff - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sleeping in a bed at night

She could clearly hear girls in the apartment, which she found funny, because so much for guys' night, right? Rebekah was on the 6th floor, so she couldn't have jumped out of this guy's bedroom window to escape.

She rolled in the bed and made it creak, which made everyone outside in the living room fall silent. Rebekah pulled the covers up and faked being asleep.

Footsteps snuck closer to the room, and then the bedroom door opened before quickly shutting. Rebekah heard whispering outside; it was that guy angrily talking to his friends, wondering how she had gotten inside.

This guy and his friends then told all of the girls they had to exit the apartment, and the girls eventually left. The guy then climbed into bed next to Rebekah and went to sleep.

The following morning, the guy asked Rebekah how she had gotten in, and she lied and said the front door had been unlocked. He accepted that as an answer.

"And I never said anything, and he never said anything. So yeah, going through text messages is not that crazy. Also, we broke up; we stopped seeing each other two weeks after that."

In the comments section, girls shared the craziest things they have ever done, and their stories did not disappoint!

"I once waited on the roof of his apartment, watching, making sure he was heading home at the aforementioned time. Just pacing back and forth," one girl said.

"We had a fight, and I banished him to the couch. I quickly created a fake POF profile I knew he would like (this was 10 years ago), and he responded to it. He agreed to meet 'her' at a certain street corner. He put pillows on the couch and covered them with a blanket to make it look like he was sleeping, and he left. I followed. It was literally a blizzard outside. I saw him waiting at the corner and walked up to him…" another said.

"I one time was living with my BF and we were on the third floor with a balcony and I saw out of the corner of my eye that he was messaging another girl who we had previously had a conversation about. So I told him to go out on the balcony real quick and check something and when he did, I closed the door and said if you wanna act like a dog sleep outside like a dog and I meant to let him in about an hour later, just to make him learn his lesson, but I fell asleep and I left him out there for eight hours," a third girl commented.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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