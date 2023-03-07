At His Girlfriend’s Birthday Dinner, He Found Out That She Had Been Keeping A Huge Secret From Him, So He Walked Out And Left Her With The Enormous Bill

Can you imagine if your partner offered to take you to an expensive restaurant for your birthday, only for them to leave you alone to pay the bill at the end of the night?

One guy recently did this to his girlfriend when he found out that she had been keeping a huge secret from him at her birthday dinner. Whether or not his reasoning was justified is up to opinion!

He’s 35 and met his 34-year-old girlfriend online. They’ve been dating for around four to five months now. Their relationship has been going well so far.

Of course, as with any relationship, there are still some issues they’re working out. For instance, something peculiar about their relationship dynamic is that she will plan things for them to do while he pays for everything.

“I spend most of my time working, so her planning for stuff is actually a huge bonus to me,” he explained.

“I make a lot more money than she does, so her paying doesn’t really make sense. But still, she kept feeling guilty and saying she’s definitely going to pay for one of these dates eventually.”

However, she hasn’t paid for any notable dates yet. She keeps saying she’s “so broke,” although she works a decent job. But he doesn’t mind it too much, so this is how they’ve been operating throughout their relationship.

Recently, he asked her if she wanted anything for her birthday, and she told him she wanted to eat at a really nice restaurant.

So that was his gift to her, dinner at a place she wanted to go to for a while. He made their reservations, and they sat down to enjoy a nice dinner for her birthday.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.