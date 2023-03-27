He Let One Of His Female Friends Sleep Over In His Guest Room One Night, And The Girl That He Was Dating Dumped Him Over It

This 34-year-old man has been dating a 27-year-old girl for a bit under 3 months, and he recently did something that made her dump him on the spot.

Now, he has a very close female friend that tricked him over the weekend into believing that it was her birthday.

She tricked him in an effort to get him to go to an event that she was also going to. Since he wasn’t in town over the weekend but had already purchased a birthday present for his female friend, he asked the girl that he was dating if she would be able to send the gift over to his friend.

As soon as he arrived back in town, his female friend wanted to know if he could grab some drinks with her in order to catch up.

He said yes, and he told the girl that he was dating that he was going to be hanging out with his female friend.

“After catching up, it got a bit late, and (my female) friend requested to spend the night at my place (my place was nearer),” he explained.

“I have a spare bedroom. I tried calling my date to tell her this, but her number didn’t go through (I later learned that she had blocked me). I sent her a message that also went unread.”

So, he and his female friend went back to his place, and as they were chatting in the living room together, the girl that he had been dating walked in.

He gave this girl a spare key to his place even though they had not been dating that long, and that’s how she was able to just let herself in.

