He Lied To His Fiancée And Said He Still Finds Her Attractive Despite Her Significant Weight Gain, And He Thinks He Messed Up Big Time By Not Being Honest

This 24-year-old man is currently engaged, and he and his 22-year-old fiancée have been with one another for close to 4 years.

He admits that they both have been “chubby” throughout their relationship, but after the pandemic hit, they really did put on a lot of weight.

They ordered a ton of takeout and didn’t get a lot of exercise, so that really contributed to their weight gain during lockdown.

“I’ve had issues with food in the past and am currently also fat, much lighter than my heaviest, which has been a long, difficult process,” he explained.

“I included this because I don’t want to sound like a hypocrite. But my whole lifestyle has changed. I go to the gym 5 days a week and have for a while now; I walk everywhere and limit my calories a lot.”

Although he is making changes in order to be more healthy, his fiancée is not. She doesn’t think that her weight is an issue, even though he has brought up to her in the past that he’s not super attracted to her anymore.

After that conversation, his fiancée tried for approximately a month to lose weight, only to go right back to her bad eating habits.

He’s not looking for his fiancée to be stick thin, but he says that right now, she weighs more than “a light heavyweight UFC fighter,” and she’s only 5’4″.

His fiancée’s belly pushes out further than her chest does, and her face has doubled in size. Diabetes runs in his fiancée’s family, so he has a major concern for her health along with her weight gain.

