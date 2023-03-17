Her Boyfriend Dumped Her On Christmas By Writing Her A Letter, And Now He’s Insisting On Seeing Her This Weekend So He Can Explain What Happened In Person

This 27-year-old woman was in a relationship with her 29-year-old boyfriend for 6 years, and more than a year ago, he decided to get weight loss surgery.

After the surgery, her boyfriend ended up losing more than 100 pounds. Then, out of the blue, he informed her that he needed to take some time apart to see if he still was interested in being with her.

Her boyfriend literally told this to her on their Anniversary last November. So, she proceeded to spend Thanksgiving alone, waiting for him to figure things out.

“…On Christmas Day, he gave me a card with a typed letter saying he couldn’t do this anymore but still wants to be friends,” she explained.

“I’m shocked and hurt. We have an apartment, phone lines, and pets together. We were saying to buy a house out of state to be closer to his family.”

“Now, all those plans mean nothing. He keeps in contact with me daily through text and even checks in when I don’t respond.”

What really struck her as strange was that a couple of days before her boyfriend broke up with her, he sent her a video on TikTok, and when she opened it up, it brought her to another woman’s profile.

This other woman had posted some steamy content, and she questioned her boyfriend if he knew this woman.

Her boyfriend said he did not know her at all. But she later found out that he did know this woman, and he was allegedly trying to help her gain followers on social media.

