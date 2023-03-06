Her Boyfriend Took A Secret Trip With The Girl He Told Her Not To Worry About, So She Dumped Him When She Found Out

Does anyone else get a kick out of the meme format that often says, “You vs. The Guy She Told You Not to Worry About?”

Now, it’s a common phrase. Those in a relationship always want to avoid the (usually) attractive person their partner told them “not to worry about.”

Although we tend to laugh at jokes referring to the famous phrase, some people are stuck in those situations, worried that their partners will leave them for a new, shiny person that they were initially told not to worry about.

This is the case for one woman after she discovered that her boyfriend had gone on a secret vacation with another female “friend” he swore he didn’t have a relationship with.

Her boyfriend’s name is Jake. They’re both in their early 30s and have been together for two and a half years. Jake met a 21-year-old woman named Samantha at church.

Ever since he met Samantha, she’s noticed that they act very friendly around each other. Samantha tends to pay more attention to Jake than to any other men in their church group. It’s not like men and women can’t be friends, but something about how Samantha and Jake interact hasn’t sat right with her.

It got to the point where Jake had to reassure her that he and Samantha were just friends and that she had “nothing to worry about.”

Last weekend, Jake told her that he was going to go on a camping trip to West Virginia with his brother in an RV.

He told her she shouldn’t be worried about him on the trip, letting her know that she didn’t have to call him a ton while he was gone.

