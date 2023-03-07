Her Daughter Kept Slamming Her Bedroom Door Even After She Spoke To Her About This, So She Took The Door Off The Frame And Her Daughter Melted Down

This 40-year-old woman is a mom of 3. Her children are 14-year-old Maggie, 12-year-old Levi, and 10-year-old Charlie.

Her sons Charlie and Levi share a bedroom, while Maggie gets her own, as she’s the only girl in their family.

Now, Maggie really is wonderful. She’s the kind of kid who diligently completes her homework, doesn’t annoy her siblings, and pitches in around the house without groaning about it excessively.

The only problem she really has with Maggie is that she constantly slams her bedroom door closed.

“When she gets up to use the bathroom at night, she slams her bedroom door on her way out and back in,” she explained.

“When she gets up in the morning or goes to bed at night, she slams it. Pretty much any time she enters or exits her room, the door gets slammed. And it’s only her door, none of the other doors in the house.”

“It shakes the walls and frequently wakes up everyone else in the house. Her brothers’ room shares a wall with hers, and our bedroom is directly above theirs.”

She has spoken to Maggie about the door slamming multiple times. She very kindly asked Maggie to stop doing this since it isn’t a nice thing for everyone in the house to have to deal with.

Although she did take the time to outline the issue to Maggie and ask that she resolve it, Maggie has largely ignored her.

