Her Friend Asked Her To Give An Opinion On The Guy That She’s Seeing, And She Was Honest With Her, But Being So Truthful Angered Her Friend Big Time

This 33-year-old woman has a 30-year-old friend with very limited experience in the dating department.

A year back, her friend began seeing a man, and that relationship was nothing but a rollercoaster.

As soon as her friend started seeing this guy, he made it clear he was going to move to the other side of the country, and he ended up being pretty closed off with her friend.

This guy also never made an effort and also said he was not interested in a long-distance relationship.

When her friend attempted to talk to this guy about issues in their relationship, this guy would only say what he had to in order to keep her friend invested.

He basically strung her friend along, only to start being distant from her friend all over again. This all began taking a serious toll on her friend’s mental health, and she and the rest of their friends had to really step up to be there for her.

Eventually, her friend dumped this guy in November, and everyone was pleased that she finally followed through with this.

Well, a month back, her friend began seeing this guy once more. What’s concerning to her is that this guy’s house is almost sold, and he’s moving at the start of April.

“My friend says that he seems so much better now, and they are talking about giving long distance a try because he said he “really wants to get to know her,” she explained.

