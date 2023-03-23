Her Husband Thinks That She Should Quit Her Job Because It’s Taking Away From Other Household Duties

In this day and age, women are no longer expected to be extreme homemakers. On the contrary, many modern women choose to return to work after having children, and many families depend on their mother’s salaries.

However, some people are still old-fashioned and have convinced themselves that things would be better if households ran as they did decades ago.

One woman’s husband thinks she should quit her job because it takes time away from other household duties.

She’s a 31-year-old mom of two and has been married to her 35-year-old husband for 11 years. She’s been working a great job that allows her to have a flexible schedule and work around her kids’ routines. Another bonus is that she brings in some decent money.

Since having her job, she’s struggled to juggle work with housework and has slipped up on her household chores here and there.

Four years ago, her husband devised a system where if there were chores that hadn’t been done around the house, she would have to take a day off work to tidy everything up.

She initially agreed to his plan but now finds it unfair, especially since she’d rather save her days off for an emergency, like if her kids get sick.

“I think it’s really unfair that I have to do all the appointments, grocery shopping, and most of all, the house chores,” she explained. “He says if I can’t handle it, I should just quit.”

If she quit her job, it would only hurt them, especially since they need to be smart with their money after recently buying their first house.

