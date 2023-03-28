Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Recently Showed Up Seeking Custody Of Their Daughter After Leaving Her Husband To Raise Their Baby Alone While Going To Live With Another Man In A Different State

This 34-year-old woman has been with her husband, who is 36, for about five years now. And even though they only got married last year, she and her husband had been friends for a long time before they ever got romantically involved.

So, she knew that her husband had been married to a different woman before her. During his previous marriage, he also had a daughter.

But, one day, out of the blue, after her husband’s daughter was born, his ex-wife just decided to leave him and his baby daughter behind.

Apparently, her husband’s ex did not even say goodbye and just moved to a different state to be with another man.

So, her husband was obviously dealing with a lot of grief at that time. And she actually did not start dating him until two whole years after his ex left.

As of this past month, though, her husband’s ex has shown back up in their lives and decided to try and contact her husband.

“He showed me their full conversation,” she revealed. “His ex wanted to meet him in private ‘just to talk,’ according to her words.”

At first, she and her husband were understandably very hesitant about meeting up with his ex. In the end, though, her husband did decide to go, and he invited her to join him.

However, she opted to go along while keeping her distance. That way, she was just there in case her husband needed her.

