Her Mother-In-Law Nearly Sabotaged Her Wedding By Impersonating Her And Trying To Change Her Wedding Dress Order, So She Uninvited Her Mother-In-Law

This 26-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is 29, have been together for four years. Unfortunately, though, her mother-in-law has never liked her throughout the entire duration of their relationship.

She admitted to having absolutely no idea why her mother-in-law has always been cold toward her.

“But after multiple attempts over the years to build some type of relationship with her, nothing has worked,” she said.

While her mother-in-law could not have cared less about her in the past, though, all of that changed after she and her fiancé got engaged and started planning their wedding.

Now, to be clear, she and her fiancé are paying for the majority of their wedding. But, her father and stepmother will be financially contributing also.

Her mother-in-law and father-in-law, on the other hand, have not contributed to the event at all.

“But my mother-in-law is giving her opinion on things as if she is footing the bill,” she revealed.

For instance, her mother-in-law tried to tell her what color palette to use and what dishes needed to be served on the menu, and said that she shouldn’t do an open bar because then, guests would get “too rowdy.”

Her mother-in-law also instructed her to “make sure” she seats her mother-in-law, her fiancé’s aunt, and her fiancé’s cousin in the front row of the wedding ceremony, among other things.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.