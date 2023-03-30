Her Roommate Started Talking About Her Personal Habits And Claiming To Hate Her Online, So She Announced She Would Be Moving Out

This 21-year-old woman currently works full-time and lives in an apartment with her roommate– who is a 22-year-old guy.

As soon as the lease is up, though, she plans to move out due to some serious roommate conflict.

But first, for background on her, she realizes that she is not home enough to do anything besides laundry, play games, and get some sleep. She is also fully aware that she has some habits that can occasionally be annoying.

For instance, she plays music whenever she cleans and leaves laundry in a basket in the bathroom. Plus, if she is too tired, she sometimes won’t complete chores.

“But I’ve made it clear from the beginning that if I do something to annoy my roommate, please tell me, as it hurts me more if you say nothing about it,” she explained.

Her roommate never wound up communicating any issues with her, though. Instead, just a few weeks ago, she found out from a good friend that her roommate had been talking about how much he hated her on a public Discord server. On that same server, her roommate also discussed her personal home habits.

Obviously, this made her extremely uncomfortable– especially because she had asked her roommate to just be honest with how he felt.

On top of that, she thought it was really disrespectful of her roommate to talk about her private life with not only his large group of friends but also anyone else who saw the thread on the internet.

“I wouldn’t mind if he was venting to a small group of friends, but my friends were able to come across it and read it,” she said.

