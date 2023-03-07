Her Sister Got Kicked Out Of Her Apartment For Bad Behavior, But She’s Refusing To Let Her Sister Stay With Her

Growing up, this 24-year-old woman struggled with undiagnosed ADHD; meanwhile, her older sister got perfect grades in school. So, unfortunately, her parents always favored her sister.

But even though she is four years younger, she claims that her older sister has actually always been the more irresponsible sibling.

Apparently, her sister– who is now 28-years-old– recently started drinking excessively with friends.

So, her sister got kicked out of her apartment a few months ago and had nowhere else to live.

Thankfully, she was able to come to the rescue and allowed her sister to stay with her for a while. In the process, though, her sister totally disrespected her place.

It all began when she had to go on a business trip. And while she was gone, her sister decided to throw a massive party at her house.

So, as soon as she got back home, she told her sister to find a new place to stay.

However, that was not the end of the drama. After the house party incident, her sister was then involved in a car accident.

Her sister was the one behind the wheel, and thankfully, no one else was hurt. But her sister was inebriated and wound up with a broken collarbone and ankle.

