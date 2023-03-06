Micro-Dates Can Be A Wonderful Way To Strengthen Your Relationship, And All You Really Need Are 10 Minutes To Start Trying This Out

Sometimes, it feels like we don’t have enough time for anything besides the basics–eating, sleeping, and working.

Then, somewhere between all that, you have to find time to squeeze in your hobbies. And let’s not forget about maintaining our relationships with friends, family, and partners.

With all that’s on your plate, you might not feel motivated to schedule a proper romantic date in your list of things to do. But you don’t have to make big plans to spend time with your significant other.

Are you too busy for date night? Grab some time together with micro-dates. Micro-dates refer to short dates that can be as few as ten minutes long.

It may not sound like much, but when you add up ten minutes here, and ten minutes there throughout the week, it’s a lot more time spent together than usual.

According to the Gottman Institute, the point of a micro-date is to devote uninterrupted time together with your partner to strengthen your relationship. No cell phones or kids are allowed during this time. You can’t afford to be distracted.

And you can’t talk about the kids either. Or about money or any other conflicts that are constant stressors in your life.

This time is about you and your partner reconnecting and catching up with each other’s days. Share your feelings, ask your partner questions, and listen to them with your full attention.

If you only have ten minutes, here are some ideas you can try to do some bonding:

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.