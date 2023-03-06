His Girlfriend Admitted That She Finds His Best Friend Attractive Because He Makes A Ton More Money Than He Does, And Now He’s Not Sure If He Should Stay In This Relationship

This 30-year-old man met his 26-year-old girlfriend on a dating app, and they started seriously dating in October of last year.

Everything with his girlfriend was going great, and he really can say that he fell in love with her quite quickly.

Just 2 months into dating his girlfriend, he noticed one day that she had left her phone open, and he could clearly see a text message she sent to her friend.

In this text, his girlfriend admitted that she found his best friend attractive because he makes a lot more money than he does.

“I confronted her about it and had a huge argument; she begged and pleaded with me not to leave and for us to try and make it work,” he explained.

“It’s not even like I don’t make decent money. But this issue made me feel horrible about myself and ridiculed my self-esteem.”

“I eventually did realize that I want to be with her, but I told her that although I do, I wouldn’t be over this issue anytime soon, and I’m trying my best to move forward.”

This all happened about 3 months ago at this point, and yes, he still is in a relationship with his girlfriend despite that hurtful confession.

He hasn’t shared this information with any of his friends, and as for his best friend that his girlfriend is into, he has started to put some space in between them.

