His Girlfriend’s Parents Passed Away Right As He Was About To Dump Her, So He Held Off On The Breakup, But Now He’s Wondering When The Right Time To Follow Through Is

This 31-year-old man has been dating his 27-year-old girlfriend for a little under 4 years. Just 2 months into their relationship, he and his girlfriend suddenly had to do long distance due to the pandemic.

When the lockdown stopped, he and his girlfriend moved in with one another, and he moved to the country where she is from.

They lived together from September 2022 to February of this year. During the 6 months he spent living with his girlfriend, he had a shocking revelation; his girlfriend just wasn’t the one for him.

He knew there was zero chance of him having an enjoyable relationship with his girlfriend in the “long term.”

“Oh man, I think the primary issue I have with her is that she’s just really mean,” he explained. “Not just to me, but to her sister, her friends, and her colleagues, too. She routinely blows up at me and others for innocent things that she will somehow flip into disrespect. She’ll go days without taking after.”

“Aside from that, she takes zero interest in any of the things that I like. She can’t even be bothered to sit through a 30-second basketball clip or a song that I like. Meanwhile, if I’m not outwardly enthusiastic about things she’s showing me, even if they’re things I’m not interested in, it’s a fight.”

“She’s also one of these people that’s just negative about everything? Any food we have isn’t good. Any movie we watch sucks. Any place we travel to is just “eh, I’ve seen nicer.” I took her to one of the best beaches in the world (Flic En Flac, Mauritius), and she said it was just okay.”

So, this February, he was supposed to fly home for good, and he thought that would be a great opportunity to dump her before he headed back.

But then, right before he was set to leave, his girlfriend’s mom and dad ended up passing away unexpectedly.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.