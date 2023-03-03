How To Accommodate Your Wedding Guests’ Food Allergies And Dietary Restrictions 

While planning the wedding of your dreams, one of your main goals should be to ensure the safety and comfort of your guests.

To help your loved ones enjoy your wedding day, you may provide free transportation to the venue from distant parking lots or provide access to cooling areas if your ceremony is outside on a hot day.

Although, the accommodation of food allergies and dietary restrictions is one crucial factor of the utmost importance. Not only will your considerate efforts be appreciated by your loved ones, but they may also be life-saving.

So, here are some key tips on how to handle food allergies and dietary restrictions throughout every step of your wedding planning.

Choose A Caterer Wisely

Nowadays, many caterers are well-versed in dealing with food allergies and dietary restrictions, given the rise of awareness on social media. Still, it is much better to be safe than sorry.

Prior to booking a caterer, be sure to check what accommodations they can provide. These may range from alternative food options to preventative measures during preparation– such as ensuring there is no cross-contamination in the kitchen.

Let Your Guests Be Your Guide

If you wait to address food allergies and dietary restrictions among your guests, you may miss something and force a loved one into a very uncomfortable situation.

