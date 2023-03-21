How To Make Sure Family Drama Doesn’t Impact Or Even Ruin Your Wedding Day

While your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life, family drama can be a surefire way to end up stressed out and disappointed.

And if you are having a larger event with 100-plus guests, it may feel like something is just bound to go wrong– especially if you are inviting loved ones who don’t necessarily get along with each other.

You shouldn’t let the fear of family strife ruin your big day, though. Instead, there are a few straightforward and proactive steps you can take to prevent any family problems and focus on celebrating your own nuptials.

1. Boundaries And Clear Communication

If you know that you are inviting some family members or friends who tend to act unfavorably, don’t be afraid to put your foot down before your wedding.

After sending out your invitations, communicate clear boundaries and expectations with your loved ones. Let them know exactly what behavior is not appropriate or acceptable, and give them pointers on what would be better for your big day.

Be as specific as you can in order to avoid any confusion or miscommunication. And if anyone tries to give you slack about your boundaries, don’t feel bad about rescinding their invite.

2. Assign Responsibilities

Giving your family members some wedding day responsibilities can help them feel more involved and invested as opposed to focusing on any drama. And in the end, this will lead to a smoother overall experience for everyone.

