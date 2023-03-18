Make Breakfast A Breeze With This Clever Pancake Hack

The only reason why pancakes do not make a regular occurrence in our kitchens every morning is because of the amount of prep and cleanup they require.

Seriously, who has the energy to mix up the batter and wash dishes caked in gunk?

As much as we love a good pancake breakfast, going through all that hassle is just not worth it, especially on a weekday morning. We’ve got enough to deal with already.

Well, TikTok’s nifty new frozen pancake hack might change all of that. It takes the stress out of preparing stacks of pancakes and allows you to enjoy a classic breakfast without the mess.

TikToker Chantel Mila (@mama_mila_) is sharing this game-changing hack, along with her own pancake recipe, to make your mornings easier so you can start your day off on the right foot.

The hack originated from creator Deimante Dabravolski (@dliciouslyinspired), but it has caught on like wildfire, spreading across all of FoodTok.

So the process is pretty straightforward. Basically, all you need to do is pour the batter into an ice cube tray, add toppings, and keep it frozen until you’re ready for some homemade pancakes.

Here is Chantel’s pancake recipe, but you can use any type of batter you’d like. You need two eggs, one cup of flour, a half cup of milk, and two tablespoons of maple syrup.

Chantel adds blueberries, chocolate chips, and raspberries to her batter. Of course, you could also just leave them plain.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.