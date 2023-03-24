She Doesn’t Think Her Son’s Engagement Is A Good Idea And Told Him He Was Delusional For Thinking She Would Approve

This woman’s 25-year-old son has been dating his girlfriend, Sara, for about seven months. And she was only introduced to Sara, who is 20, about two months ago.

Nonetheless, her son informed her a couple of weeks ago that he and Sara are now engaged. Quite frankly, though, she really just does not like her son’s fiancée.

According to her, Sara is messy. So messy, in fact, that it looks like the 20-year-old “lives in a dumpster.” She also believes Sara is wasteful, conceited, and downright rude.

“Sara will (yell at) you out when you eat the last of the chocolate, even if it’s your chocolate, because she wanted it,” she explained.

“She did it to my daughter. I saw it with my own eyes.”

On top of that, her son and Sara have even been banned from attending family gatherings after one specific incident– although she did not share exactly what happened.

So anyway, after her son introduced her to Sara and asked for her honest opinion of his girlfriend, she did not hold back. Still, in the end, she recognized that her son was an adult and she could not control his life.

Once she found out about the engagement, though, that was a completely different story. So, once her son asked if she approved of the marriage, she honestly just laughed and flat-out said no.

If you could not have guessed, this just made her son angry. He also asked why she didn’t approve, and she was completely upfront.

