She Found Out On Valentine’s Day That Her Husband Secretly Flew His College Girlfriend To Their City So They Could Spend Some Time Together

This 30-year-old woman is married to her 30-year-old husband, and marriage has not been easy for them so far.

She and her husband have been together for 4 years now, and they have been married for 3 of those years.

Now, throughout the duration of their relationship, she has found out multiple times that her husband was talking to his college girlfriend in secret.

Her husband has been calling this girl on the phone or sending her messages on social media, and when she found out, she was understandably upset.

The only thing that kind of made her feel better was that her husband’s college girlfriend didn’t seem into him coming on to her.

“In the beginning, she was very unreceptive of his advances and even told him to stop contacting her if he wasn’t going to leave me,” she explained. “Thanks, I guess?”

“Initially, she seemed to keep it fairly platonic (I snooped on his iPad and read their messages), which hurt even more, knowing that he was the one initiating the conversation.”

“We talked about it, and I told him that if he continues his behavior, I am leaving. He promised that he would stop and blocked her on everything. That was two years ago.”

She says that her husband has expressed to her in the past that he was not feeling happy in their marriage, and they did consider divorcing.

