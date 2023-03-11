She Had A Hair-Raising Experience Outside An Abandoned Factory This Summer

Are you one of those people who like to explore abandoned or run-down buildings? One woman had an experience outside an abandoned factory this summer that makes me never want to go near a run-down place ever again.

Over the summer, she decided to take a walk to a park located off a freeway. It was next to a soccer field, some new condos, a few walking paths, and an abandoned factory building nearby.

She was on the phone with her mom, listening to her tell a story through her headphones as she walked closer to the factory building.

“It was light outside, so I wasn’t really thinking twice about wandering around near the building,” she explained. “I figured I’d take some photos of the run-down exterior and then head home.”

She took a few photos and looked down at her phone, still listening to a story her mom was telling on the phone, when she looked back up and shockingly saw that a man was suddenly standing a few feet away from her, looking her right in the eyes.

“I froze. I didn’t hear him approach or see him in the park before this,” she recalled. “He must’ve been trying to be quiet.”

She noted that she has run into a few people who stay or hang out in the abandoned buildings she’s visited in the past. However, when she has, she usually apologizes and leaves without conflict.

This man was different. He started walking towards her, and when she started to leave, he followed her. She figured he would eventually turn and go another way as she headed towards the freeway.

Perhaps he tended the property and wanted her out of the area? Either way, he kept following her, walking intently no more than 10 feet behind her.

