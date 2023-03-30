She Has A Recipe For A Funfetti Themed Easter Treat

One thing to love about Easter is that there are so many sweet treats to snack on all day long. For example, you can start your morning with a hot cross cinnamon bun.

Then, indulge in slices of cake in the afternoon, snag a few pieces of candy from the kids’ stash after the egg hunt, and munch on cookies throughout the day.

So to keep the spread of sweets from running out prematurely, make this fun springtime dessert with just five ingredients for your Easter get-together.

What’s soft, chewy, buttery, and guaranteed to make you smile? It’s Funfetti! Everyone from your kid to your grandmother will love this treat.

TikToker Katherine Salom (@katsalom) is demonstrating how to make these Funfetti sandwich cookies packed with colorful sprinkles for Easter this year. Made with vanilla sugar cookies and velvety icing, they’re like a party in cookie form!

So let’s get into the recipe. You’ll need boxed cake mix, eggs, oil, sprinkles, and store-bought icing in whatever color you want–just make sure it’s Easter-themed. Katherine opted for yellow.

Start by dumping a box of Funfetti cake mix into a bowl. Add in two eggs and a half cup of oil. Grab a spatula and combine the ingredients together until you have achieved a doughy consistency.

Next, use a cookie scoop to portion out the dough evenly onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Then, ball up each piece of dough with your hands to form a neater, rounder shape.

Stick them in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about ten to twelve minutes until they’re cooked and golden brown at the edges.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.