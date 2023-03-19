She Really Dislikes Her Sister’s Fiancé, And That’s The Reason Why She Doesn’t Want To Stay At Her Sister’s House Anymore

It can be really uncomfortable when your sibling or any family member enters a relationship with someone you don’t like. Gaining the courage to tell them you don’t like their partner is hard for some people.

One woman cannot stand her sister’s fiancé and is concerned about his aggressive behavior. However, when her sister found out how she felt, she reacted in a way that upset multiple family members.

She’s 20-years-old, and her sister is eight years older than her. Her sister has two young daughters, ages 12 and six, from a previous relationship. These days, they live with her sister’s fiancé in his house.

“The first time I stayed at her house, it was only for two days, and didn’t run into any issues with him as we only spoke a bit,” she remembered. “He shares very different political views from me, but I didn’t care because I was there to spend time with my family.”

However, the second visit with them was a different story.

She remembers sitting in their living room with her nieces when her sister’s fiancé came home from work. Instead of greeting her with a hello, he made a rude comment about her facial acne. It’s safe to say that’s not very welcoming.

Unfortunately, her sister awkwardly laughed along instead of sticking up for her. She was very embarrassed.

Later in the visit, she mentioned that she would help her sister clean up around the house. While her sister was taking a while to fetch the vacuum, the fiancé looked at her, his guest, and told her to get started with the cleaning.

At first, she thought it was a joke and started laughing before playing along and telling him that it was “too cold” to clean. But he was dead serious and went off on a rant about how he spends all day working in the cold.

