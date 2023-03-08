She Reminded Her Teen Sister That It Wasn’t Her Fault Their Mom Wasn’t A Fit Parent, And She Could Have Just Left Her In Foster Care Instead Of Stepping Up To Take Her In, But Ever Since She Said That, Her Sister Has Given Her The Silent Treatment

This 30-year-old woman’s mom was completely neglectful when she was younger, and from the time she turned 18, she did her best to save up her money as she knew the situation she was in was not good at all.

Eventually, her grandma made her believe that reporting her mom to CPS was the best thing to do, and her grandma also said she would take in her younger siblings, who were only 4 and 3 back then.

She did follow through with reporting her mom, but then her grandma went back on her word about taking in her siblings.

“To make a long story short, I did everything in my power to prove I was a worthy caretaker and was granted custody of my siblings,” she explained.

Since then, she has been the only one raising her little brother and little sister. Her little sister is now 15 and has recently begun talking to their mom on social media.

Unfortunately, their mom has been telling her little sister terrible things about her, which has, in turn, caused her little sister to act pretty rudely toward her.

After getting to see for herself the awful things her mom had sent to her sister in social media messages, she made her sister block their mom and quit speaking to her.

She then send their mom a note stating why her sister was no longer allowed to be in contact.

Unfortunately, her sister believed what their mom had already said, and her sister accused her of being awful for even reporting their mom in the first place, as she could have remained in their mom’s care.

