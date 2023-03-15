She Tried To Tell Her Husband That He Shouldn’t Invite His Sister On Vacation With Them Since She Always Mooches Off Them

Have you ever been on a big friend or family vacation with a bunch of people, and someone wasn’t pulling their weight?

As fun as planning a trip for a bunch of people can be, when one person maybe falls short on their share of the costs or doesn’t do anything to help with cleaning or cooking, it can mess up the entire dynamic of the trip.

One woman doesn’t want to include her sister-in-law on any more family vacations after she’s made a habit of not contributing enough.

She, her husband, and his family are all in their late 20s to mid-30s. They like to book rental homes and take family vacations, especially because they can all be together.

However, her husband’s youngest sister has been problematic on their former vacations. She doesn’t pull her weight, even though she is always offered a great deal.

“Every time we go for a vacation, we tell the younger sister we will pay for lodging if she helps with a portion of the groceries since she and her daughter will be eating and staying with us,” she explained.

“It has become a pattern that she only brings certain foods that she and her daughter will eat, and we end up having to provide the major meals for everybody.”

Although that doesn’t sound too bad, her sister-in-law also doesn’t help with any other vacation duties.

For example, she doesn’t help with cooking, cleaning, or doing laundry. Of course, no one wants to do these things on vacation, but when renting a space with a big group of people, everyone needs to pitch in.

