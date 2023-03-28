These Breakfast Sliders Are Perfect For Everyone To Enjoy On Easter Morning

If you don’t want to starve until the Easter dinner is ready, prepare these ham, egg, and cheese sliders for breakfast on Sunday morning. You can even make them ahead of time.

Who can resist a mound of fluffy eggs, slices of savory ham, and lightly toasted, buttery bread?

TikToker Leanna Iaming (@lifebyleanna) is sharing her recipe for these Easter breakfast sliders, and we can already tell that they come together fast and are ideal for a large group.

Read on for the recipe to see how wonderfully easy they are.

Ingredients:

10 eggs

1/2 cup of milk

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper

24 thin slices of ham

8 ounces of sliced Colby Jack cheese

12 sliced dinner rolls

1/2 cup of butter, melted

1 1/2 teaspoons of everything bagel seasoning

1 1/2 teaspoons of yellow mustard

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

