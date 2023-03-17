To Elope Or Not To Elope: The Pros And Cons Of Tying The Knot In A Private Ceremony

While practically everything shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, weddings could not be stopped. Couples embraced their love and made their nuptials a magical affair no matter where they were or who could attend.

This move represents just one of the changing trends in the wedding industry– with traditional “priorities” being replaced by more nuanced ideas of romance.

In a similar vein is the decision to elope– which actually used to be a scandalous practice. In the past, couples were thought to elope in secret, whether that be because their families did not approve or for another reason.

Today, though, the conversation surrounding elopement has completely changed. Now, more and more couples relish the idea of having a small, intimate ceremony– whether that be locally in their home state or abroad in a picturesque location.

There are many big upsides that draw couples to elope, too, that tie back to money, time, and pressure.

At the same token, though, eloping is not for everyone– as there are drawbacks to every wedding event that will matter more to some fiancés than others.

So, let’s take a look at some of the pros and cons of modern elopements to determine if this kind of event is right for you.

Upsides To Eloping

One of the most obvious pros of eloping concerns your ability to exercise full spontaneity. After all, without a massive guest list, there is a ton of flexibility and few timeline restrictions.

