After One Of His Girlfriend’s Guy Friends Tried To Get With Her, He Basically Said, “I Told You So,” And It Sparked A Big Argument

This man has been dating his girlfriend for about a year now. And apparently, she has quite a few friends who are guys.

Now, he claims he isn’t one of those people who believe that women and men can’t simply be friends. But, he has always strongly suspected that two of his girlfriend’s guy friends wanted more than just a friendship.

“Like clear as day to the point where I don’t get how she doesn’t see it,” he explained.

“If I can notice just by the weird energy they try to exude when I’m present, she should be able to see it too, right?”

Apparently, that just was not the case. Whenever he would point out any of the “weird energy,” his girlfriend would just get upset with him. She would also accuse him of reading into things that just aren’t true and getting jealous.

But he never backed down and maintained that he was just trying to clue her in.

“And as a guy, I can probably tell much better than she can since women tend to be a little slow regarding things like this,” he said. Yikes.

Anyway, about two evenings ago, his girlfriend went to hang out with some of her friends. And one of her guy friends– who he suspected liked her– was present.

During the hangout, his girlfriend and her friends all started drinking. And eventually, the guy wound up making some comments that implied he wanted to be with his girlfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.