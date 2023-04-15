After She Found Out That Her Best Friend Secretly Dated Her Ex-Boyfriend After They Split Up, She Informed Her Best Friend That She Can No Longer Trust Her

This young woman has a best friend that she has been close with since her childhood. Honestly, she and her best friend have been close for an entire decade now, but something she just found out is ruining their relationship.

You see, she used to be in a relationship with a 26-year-old guy, but after she split up with him, her best friend secretly dated him.

This happened 2 years ago when she broke up with her ex-boyfriend, and her best friend swooped in to date him for close to 2 months right after the breakup.

“I used to tell her a lot of details about my relationship with him during our relationship and after my relationship with him ended,” she explained.

“They only dated for less than 2 months. I only just found out from a different source (now 2 years later).”

She can’t help but feel as if her friend stabbed her in the back by keeping this romance a secret from her.

Her best friend is aware that she wouldn’t have cared about the relationship, so that makes it hurt worse that her best friend never said a word.

After she found out about the secret romance, she confronted her best friend, who maintained that she doesn’t have to share any information about her romantic life.

“She feels no guilt and no remorse,” she said. “She says she didn’t know that the girl code or bro code was a thing, and if she had known, she would have told me.”

