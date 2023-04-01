Her Fiancé Said That He’s No Longer Going To Cook Food For Her Son Because Her Son Doesn’t Even Appreciate It

Having a picky eater can be a real downer on mealtimes. It can be super discouraging when you spend a lot of time cooking something only to have someone turn their nose up at it.

One woman is unsure what to do after her fiancé decided to give up on cooking her and her son meals because of her son’s picky eating.

She’s 29-years-old and has lived in a blended family with her fiancé for over a year. He has two children from a previous relationship, and she has a son.

All of their kids are under 10-years-old, and they’re still adjusting to learning how to co-parent.

They’re especially having issues with mealtimes.

“My fiancé loves to cook,” she explained. “It’s his passion, and he has always done the majority of the cooking, especially dinner, ever since our first date. His two kids also love the majority of the things he makes.”

However, her son is a very picky eater and often refuses to eat the foods her fiancé makes. As a single mom, she felt as though she never had the time to try and focus on getting her son to change his eating habits, so she’d often cave and serve him the foods he wanted all the time.

Like most picky eaters, he loves chicken nuggets.

When she learned her fiancé was a great cook and that his kids would eat his food, she was excited to have him transform her family’s eating habits.

