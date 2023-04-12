He Recently Snapped At His Wife For Comparing Their Relationship To The Couples She Sees On Social Media And Said, “We’re Not In A Movie”

Have you ever felt jealous of a couple you’ve seen on social media? It’s totally normal these days, considering tons of young, attractive couples have found their way to internet fame simply for filming cute things they do together.

If you watch enough of those videos consistently, you can easily start wishing you had something like that in your life and relationships.

One man recently snapped at his wife because he was tired of her comparing their relationship to the couples she sees on social media.

He’s 29 and has been with his 28-year-old wife for 10 years. They’ve been married for two.

He describes himself as not being big into PDA but is very affectionate with her whenever they’re home or in private. He gives her lots of hugs and kisses and says his love language is quality time and physical touch.

Recently, his wife began watching a lot of TikTok videos and Instagram reels. She sees a lot of videos of couples filming themselves, spending time together, being affectionate, going on adventures, etc.

Now, his wife wants them to start doing things she sees in these online videos, so they can be more like those couples.

Recently, while he was getting ready for work, she was lying in bed watching some couples’ videos. She saw a video of a man stroking his girlfriend’s hair and asked if he would do that for her. He said no, as he was frustratedly running late for work.

Then, he asked her, “Why are you acting like this? We’re not in a movie. Do I ask you these kinds of silly stuff?”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.