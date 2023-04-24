He Requested A Student Be Removed From His Class After She Kept Writing Steamy Stories Involving Him And Another Teacher

This 30-year-old man is currently a middle school educator who specifically teaches eighth-grade ELA. And recently, he had to deal with an uncomfortable situation involving a student.

The student, named Becky, has Autism spectrum disorder (ASD). So, she struggles to determine when it is socially appropriate to say or do certain things.

“So, many other teachers and I were more lax when she broke certain rules as she was not usually a repeat offender,” he explained.

And for context, Becky enjoys creative writing a lot. He has also noticed that many of the stories she writes tend to involve romantic plotlines and themes.

More recently, though, Becky wrote a very steamy story that actually involved him and another teacher– who is a 35-year-old man.

Now, he did not feel comfortable actually describing the story in detail. However, Becky’s tale was apparently so uncomfortable that he actually wanted to stay away from her after reading it.

“As I have a wife and kids, and I feel uncomfortable with the idea of cheating on my wife,” he said.

Becky just kept writing new additions to the story and showing them to him, though. So, by the final part of the story, he finally just asked Becky to stop writing it and explained how the tales made him deeply uncomfortable.

But, to his dismay, Becky didn’t stop. Instead, Becky just kept writing and even began sharing the stories with other people in the class.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.