Her Boyfriend Embarrassed Her For Sitting Down To Eat Pasta With Ketchup On It

If you’re a picky eater, you know how painful of an experience eating with others can be. Sometimes you have to make adjustments to your food, and if you’re at a restaurant, you sometimes order things that others find embarrassing.

One picky eater recently was embarrassed by her boyfriend during dinner after he made fun of her for eating noodles with ketchup.

She’s 23-years-old, and her boyfriend is 26. Recently, she was over at his place for dinner. They don’t often eat the same meals as she’s a picky eater and has several food allergies.

Her boyfriend decided to have a spicy pasta dish with vegetables, and she decided to go with a bowl of plain noodles. However, she’s a big fan of ketchup on plain noodles, so she brought a bottle to the table.

Her boyfriend’s reaction made her feel terrible.

He asked her if she was “seriously” going to put ketchup on her pasta, and she plainly told him yes. He started saying, “Ew!” as she put the ketchup on her noodles and made a disgusted face.

“I didn’t say anything as I tried not to pay attention and just eat in peace,” she said.

“He then started making puking noises while staring at me eating. I asked him what his problem was, and he called my dish disgusting. I told him if he doesn’t like it, then he’s free to stop looking at it.”

Her boyfriend continued to cause a scene at the dinner table, repeatedly calling her and her food disgusting.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.