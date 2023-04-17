Her Grandma Had A Scary Dream About A Dangerous Man Who Actually Appeared On Her Street The Following Day

Have you ever had a vivid dream about something that ended up happening in real life?

One woman’s grandmother once had a scary dream about a dangerous man who actually appeared on her street the following day.

In the 1970s, she was a 16-year-old high school student, and her grandmother lived in Florida. Her grandmother has been known in her family for being somewhat psychic and having a sixth sense.

As a result, her grandmother had always been very careful about protecting her granddaughter.

One day, when she was with her grandmother, a strange man approached her grandmother’s car and asked her for a ride. Her grandmother declined and oddly went on to have a series of nightmares about the man.

There was one where she pictured him picking up a female hitchhiker in his car and murdering her. In her dream, she was told by a monotone to watch over her granddaughter.

After her dream, her grandmother watched her walk from home to her bus stop every morning to make sure she was safe.

Her grandmother’s behavior wasn’t unusual for that time, as it was around the time the famous serial killer Ted Bundy had been arrested, and many adults were keeping a watchful eye over their kids.

Over time, her grandmother couldn’t shake the feeling that the man who approached her car and was in her dreams would return. Unfortunately, he did.

