Her Sister-In-Law Is Furious That She Didn’t Share How She Went To A Prestigious University And Earned More Degrees

When this 30-year-old woman was younger, she was lucky enough to have the opportunity to pursue higher education. Then, after she graduated, she obtained a “good job” and started earning a decent salary in the workforce.

Eventually, though, she got burnt out. So, she decided to have an open conversation with her husband. And together, they agreed that she could be a stay-at-home mom.

“Because it was less stressful and healthier for us both,” she said.

Her husband’s brother recently got married less than a year ago, though. And his new wife Sarah is extremely proud of her education since Sarah attended an extremely famous university.

But, according to her, Sarah tended to look down on their mother-in-law since her husband’s mom never pursued any secondary education.

“So I guess I should have realized that Sarah also looks down on me for not being a ‘high achiever,'” she revealed.

Regardless, her brother-in-law and Sarah have been fighting a lot lately. And one day, when the whole family was gathered at her in-laws, the pair started arguing in front of everyone again.

Apparently, Sarah made a remark accusing her brother-in-law of being misogynistic and backward. However, Sarah reportedly claimed she “was not surprised.”

“Since the only women in the family are poor little housewives who were never allowed to read,” Sarah said.

