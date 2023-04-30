His Fiancée Has Been Emotionally Cheating On Him With Another Guy For Months Now, And Things May Have Gone Even Further Between Them, But She Only Owned Up To It After He Proposed And Gave Her A Ring

This 21-year-old guy recently proposed to his 20-year-old fiancée, and they have been in one another’s lives since they were quite young.

They have been dating for 4 years now, and he thinks they really are great for each other. In March, he decided to propose to her, but since giving her a ring, he’s found out that she’s been emotionally cheating on him.

The guy that his fiancée has been emotionally cheating with is 20-years-old, and this guy works with his fiancée at a coffee shop his parents actually own.

He always knew that his fiancée was friends with this guy, and that’s not something he ever had a problem with.

But then, this guy dumped his girlfriend and grew even closer to his fiancée. His fiancée and this guy would hang out all the time and then chat on social media.

He figured he was just being overly sensitive about their friendship, but then this guy mentioned to a friend that he was planning on cheating on his fiancée.

This was obviously a pretty big lie, as he has no relationship with this guy and has never said anything like that to him.

He ended up getting into an enormous argument with his fiancée over these cheating allegations, and they went days without even speaking to one another over it.

Months after the fight, his fiancée was still keeping her distance from him. On top of that, he was informed that he was not welcome to spend time with her and her guy friend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.