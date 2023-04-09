His Girlfriend Wants Him To Gain Weight So That She’s No Longer The Bigger One In Their Relationship

This 33-year-old man has been dating his 33-year-old girlfriend for the last 7 years now. Not too long ago, his girlfriend flat-out asked him if he could put on more weight so that she doesn’t have to be the “fat one” in their relationship.

For context, his girlfriend is 5’1″ and weighs 216 pounds. He’s 5’11” and 150 pounds.

What prompted his girlfriend to even bring up his gaining weight goes back to a recent doctor appointment she had to make for insurance purposes.

At the appointment, she was horrified to learn that her BMI is really 40.8, which means she has class 3 obesity.

All along, his girlfriend has simply maintained that she’s a little overweight and just on the curvy side, but her opinion about that came crashing down at the appointment.

“I really don’t know how to react to this without coming across as offensive or hurtful,” he explained.

“Our lifestyles vary due to work. I work a physically intensive job, work out (play football) regularly, and try to eat healthily when I can. She works from home, doesn’t work out, and her diet is majority processed foods with little to no fruit or vegetables.”

“Ever since finding out her true weight, her attitude towards others has turned sour.”

His girlfriend is always looking at thin women and bashing how they look or how they dress, most likely in an effort to make herself feel better.

