If You Enjoy Baking, Trying Making This Orange Bundt Cake Over The Weekend

Bursting with brightness and fresh flavor is this orange bundt cake covered in a sugar-coated glaze. The orange glaze amplifies the refreshing citrusy flavor of the cake. It’s like warm sunshine for your taste buds.

If someone in your life is a fan of oranges, make this cake for them. I can already think of a few people off the top of my head who would enjoy this dessert dearly.

TikToker and food blogger @ayeshascooks has a recipe for orange bundt cake that’s easy to follow. And you can make it all year round because oranges are always in abundance!

Her video featuring the velvety soft orange cake has racked up over a million views. So go ahead and check out the recipe below.

Cake Ingredients:

1 cup of fresh orange juice

3 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of oil

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons of baking powder

Directions:

In a blender, add the eggs, orange juice, vanilla, sugar, and oil. Blend the ingredients for three to four minutes until it becomes pale in color.

Surely, you could use a hand mixer and a bowl, but utilizing the blender is such a clever idea and results in fewer dishes to wash.

Pour the mixture into a bowl, then sift in the flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix until combined, but be careful that you do not over-mix.

