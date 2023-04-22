If You’re Looking For A Refreshing New Cocktail, Here’s How To Make A Springtime Spritzer

Winter has still been lingering around nearby, reluctant to leave, at least in my part of the world. But spring is pushing its way through, and soon, it’ll be here to stay.

Once those scorching hot rays of sunshine poke through the clouds, you’ll find yourself wishing you had appreciated those chillier days a little bit more.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves! We literally have just emerged from the gloom of winter, so enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts. If you struggle to relax in the heat, stay cool with an ice-cold drink.

All this sunshine calls for a spring cocktail. Spring cocktails should be tasty, rejuvenating, and simple. And this drink recipe is all of the above.

A TikTok account that goes by the handle @itscocktailhour is demonstrating how to make a bubbly and delicious springtime spritzer with two types of liquor. What drink could be more suitable for the occasion than a grapefruit spritz?

To make this springtime spritzer, you’ll need grapefruit, vodka, and pinot grigio. Pinot grigio is one of the most favored white wines in America. So you can’t go wrong with an Italian classic!

It packs a punch and contains notes of lemon, lime, green apple, and honeysuckle. Combined with grapefruit, it’s as zesty and refreshing as a cold glass of lemonade.

The grapefruit provides bright, natural flavors of citrus, and the fresh juices help create a fine balance between sweetness and acidity.

Plus, it’s a pretty pinkish-orange color that appeals to the eye.

First, slice up one grapefruit and add it to a glass pitcher. Next, pour in half a cup of vodka, a cup of grapefruit juice, and a bottle of pinot grigio.

