She Allowed Her Mom To Rub Whiskey On Her Daughter’s Gums To Help With Teething, But Her Husband Freaked Out And Now Won’t Allow Their Daughter Over At Her Mom’s House Anymore

This 28-year-old woman and her husband welcomed their first baby into the world six months ago. But recently, her daughter has started to teethe really badly.

So, since she is a first-time mom and was at her mother’s house just a few days ago, she decided to bring up the teething topic in a conversation.

Apparently, her mom is very into working with herbs and natural healing remedies. Plus, her mom is obviously a parent, too, and knew about some more old-fashioned teething treatments.

Anyway, her mom wound up asking to try rubbing a small amount of whiskey on her daughter’s gums.

“She said she did it to me and all three of my siblings,” she recalled.

So, she allowed her mom to try the remedy out on her baby girl. And amazingly, the whiskey did appear to help calm down her daughter.

That’s why after she returned home, she decided to fill her husband in on her mom’s new trick. To her total surprise, though, he was actually furious with her.

Apparently, her husband claimed that putting whiskey on their daughter’s gums was just harmful and did not really relieve any pain.

So, he was seriously upset and told her that she should not have allowed her mother to do something like that.

