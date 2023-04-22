She Confronted Another Teacher After She Kept Going Into Her Classroom And Swiping Her Supplies

This woman recently got a new job teaching pre-K in the afternoon from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Unfortunately, though, one Preschool Services for Children with Disabilities (PSCD) teacher named Jen is constantly going in her classroom.

So, Jen and her aide keep taking materials from her classroom and using them with their own students.

Apparently, at the beginning of the school year, the class was once hybrid– meaning that PSCD and regular pre-K were taught together.

But, back in October, the class was split up. So, the classroom she teaches in is supposed to be for only the afternoon pre-K class. At the same time, Jen has a dedicated classroom, too.

Even though the class split up months ago, though, Jen just won’t stop taking her stuff. And after it happened again yesterday, she was completely fed up.

It all began two days ago when she set up a materials center for her students. That way, they would be prepared for the following day.

Once she arrived at work yesterday, though, all of the glue bottles she had put out were just gone.

So, she and her aide had to look everywhere for them. And at one point, she even started questioning herself– wondering if she had just misplaced the glue bottles.

