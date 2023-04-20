She Doesn’t Want To Go To Prom With Her Boyfriend Anymore Because He Plans To Wear A Fish Tie

This 17-year-old girl has been dating her 18-year-old boyfriend, Joseph, for about five months now. And she is honestly head over heels in love with him.

Apparently, Joseph is a person who really loves the outdoors and enjoys activities such as fishing and camping. He even hopes to take her on a few camping or fishing trips over the summer.

“I’m his first ‘real girlfriend.'” she revealed.

“He means the world to me, and I want to make him happy in any way I can.”

Ever since she was a little girl, though, she has dreamed of going to her high school prom. And this year, that dream will finally become a reality.

Joseph, however, was never really into the whole idea. But thankfully, with prom right around the corner, he agreed to accompany her.

“He didn’t make a big deal out of it at all, and I thought that he was going to make me happy,” she said.

So, they both purchased their tickets. But ever since then, she claims that her boyfriend has not stopped talking about how much he hates the idea of prom and how much of a hassle the whole event is going to be.

Now, she honestly had no idea Joseph felt so strongly about prom. And if she had known beforehand, she probably would not have even asked him to go.

