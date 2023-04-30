She Found Her Dream Dog At A Shelter, But Her Neighbor In Her Building Is Upset She Wants A Dog Because He’s Allergic

When I was a kid, I couldn’t wait until I got older and could rescue my very own dog to spend my days with. It’s something a lot of people look forward to, becoming the owner of your own space and your own pet.

One woman recently moved to New York and was thrilled to get an apartment and a dog. Now, she’s dealing with an angry neighbor who says her dog will give him allergies, even if they don’t live on the same floor.

She’s 23 and moved to New York after getting hired at the company she recently interned for. She’ll be moving into a triplex building with other people working the same job.

“I will have my own personal bedroom on the second floor with a bathroom that I share with only one other person,” she explained.

“Our kitchen is separate from the first and third-floor kitchens, with the only shared space between the first, second, and third floors being the entry and stairs.”

She was thrilled to learn that the building is pet friendly since she has wanted to rescue a dog for a long time. She found her dream dog at a shelter and has already completed the paperwork to bring him home.

Her dog will be named Dex, and she is thrilled she found him. She also only has to work in an office two days a week, so she’ll be able to spend a lot of time at home with him.

There’s a group chat filled with people from her building, so she texted them just so they knew a dog would be around.

She explained that the dog would mostly stay in her large bedroom and that her neighbors would only see him in the stairways when she took him out for walks.

