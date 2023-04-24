She Has A Clever Solution For What You Can Do With Leftover Rice That You Have

One of the things I know a lot of people struggle with in adulthood is food waste. We’re all still figuring out the best way for us to save money and spend money, whether it be on groceries or other necessities.

I try to come up with at least a weeks worth of meals and alternatives, and then my boyfriend and I go shopping every 2 weeks for groceries.

The thing that we still struggle with is the number of leftovers we have in our fridge, and I hate being wasteful. So I try to find alternative ways to repurpose those leftovers and be less wasteful.

One Tiktoker is sharing what she does with her leftover rice, and it looks like a tasty little snack.

“Here’s what you can do with your leftover rice, throw it in a blender with some spinach or kale, some parsley, a little seasoning, and a teaspoon of each,” she started.

Seems really easy and relatively simple. Just 1 cup of cooked rice, a handful of spinach or kale, and as much parsley as you like, and then the seasoning and a teaspoon each of vinegar and oil.

I’m normally not someone that eats rice a lot, but these puffs look so good, I might start having more rice in my diet, just so I can try this recipe.

“This will be your batter,” she continued.

She then put the batter into a bag of some sort, almost like a Ziploc or a piping bag, and cut one corner off. She continued by piping small tot-sized portions on a prepared baking sheet.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.