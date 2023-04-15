She Left Her Own Baby Shower Her Boyfriend’s Mom Made A Cruel Joke About Her With The Gift She Bought

Baby showers are supposed to be a sweet and exciting occasion to celebrate a cute little baby coming into the world. It should be a fun experience for the expecting parents, especially.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for one mom who left her own baby shower because of the way her boyfriend’s family was treating her.

She’s 19-years-old and seven months pregnant with her first baby. Her boyfriend is 21-years-old, and she was excited to join him alongside their friends and family for a baby shower last weekend.

“However, things didn’t exactly go as planned,” she said.

Her boyfriend’s family is very traditional, and they have been disappointed since she and her boyfriend are having a baby out of wedlock. Since she announced her pregnancy, they’ve been very cold and distant towards her.

She had hoped the baby shower would be a great opportunity for all of them to come together and set their differences aside, but she was wrong.

When she arrived at her shower, members of her boyfriend’s family started making snide comments. For instance, his aunt made rude remarks about how young she was and claimed that young mothers don’t know what they’re doing.

Things really got bad when her boyfriend’s mom made a cruel joke about her with her gift.

Her boyfriend’s mom handed her a bag that was filled with a bunch of pink, feminine baby clothes. This was odd, considering they’d known their baby was a boy for a while.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.