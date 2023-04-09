She Only Found Out Her Husband Went Out For Coffee With An Ex-Coworker He Used To Like Via Rumors He Was Cheating, And After She Confronted Him, He Rated His Ex-Coworker A 10

This 30-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is 44, for two years. And right now, she is eight months pregnant.

Yet, her husband recently went out on a coffee date with an ex-coworker– and the whole situation has been seriously freaking her out.

To preface, she claimed that she really is not a jealous person. In the past, her husband has gotten coffee or even gone out with plenty of his friends– people who she believed were “lovely.”

On one occasion, he even returned home with a lipstick stain right on his cheek from one of his female friends.

“And it was totally okay with me,” she recalled. “This is just an example of how cool I am with certain situations and how I have trust in him and his female friends.”

While it is not out of character for her husband to go out with his female friends, though, one instance more recently was completely different.

Apparently, one of her husband’s old coworkers from another town direct messaged him and asked to go out. In the message, the woman claimed that she had been in the area visiting a friend and wanted to get some coffee.

Now, upon receiving the message, her husband– who is a doctor– had been in the middle of a shift. Nonetheless, he made time and went to meet up with the woman in front of the hospital.

And this was extremely bothersome to her for a few reasons. First of all, she knew that her husband used to like this particular woman. In fact, the relationship only didn’t work out because they lived in different cities.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.