After A Really Tough Week, She Got Into A Fight With A Woman Over A Donut At A Coffee Shop

Has there ever been a time in your life when it felt like nothing was going your way and any minor inconvenience would set you off?

One woman recently felt like this and, as a result, got into a fight with a woman over a donut.

She’s 20-years-old and recently had a very tough week. She had gotten into a fight with some of her family members, broke up with her partner, and found out she had gotten bad grades on some of her school assignments. Sounds rough, right?

“Due to that, my tolerance for stuff is a little less high than usual,” she explained.

To try and cheer herself up, she headed to the famous Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Horton’s for one of her favorite sweet treats, a chocolate coconut donut.

By the time she got to the front of the line, only one chocolate coconut donut was left. As she was ordering it, a middle-aged woman interrupted her and asked if she could buy the donut for her daughter.

The woman politely explained that it was her daughter’s 14th birthday and that donut was her favorite kind, so she asked if she could please have it.

Then, the woman said their family had been struggling and that the donut would make her daughter’s day.

She explained to the woman that she was really looking forward to the donut herself, so she asked if she could cut it in half and give her one half for her daughter.

